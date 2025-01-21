India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team secured a dominating 10-wicket win over the Malaysia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team. It was a complete team performance by India women U19. But there was one performer who caught the eye of several people and she was none other than Vaishnavi Sharma who scalped a five-wicket haul and a cherry on top was a hat-trick. Vaishnavi completely bamboozled the Malaysia women U19 batters. She finished with bowling figures of 5/5. These are also the best bowling figures in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 so far. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: India on Top in Group A, Sri Lanka Take Second Spot; Australia Lead Group D.

India women U19 side are the defending ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup champions and they are going strong with their title defence. India Women U19 are leading Group A with two wins in two matches. Niki Prasad-led India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team defeated West Indies Women U19 in their first match. Vaishnavi Sharma was not part of the match. But in the second match against Malaysia, she was given a golden opportunity and took full advantage of it. Vaishnavi will now surely be part of the India Women U19 playing XI for the coming games. Smriti Mandhana Gains Spot To Reach Second Position in ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings 2025.

Vaishnavi Sharma Quick Facts

#Vaishnavi Sharma was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on December 18, 2005

#Vaishnavi Sharma is a slow left-arm bowler who made her debut for India Women U19 in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 match against Malaysia Women U19

#She replaced Sonam Yadav in the India Women U19 playing XI to make her debut

#Vaishnavi Sharma joined South Africa’s Madison Landsman in the list of bowlers with a hat-trick in the history of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

#She achieved one of the best figures in bowling after ending with 5/5 and also scalped a hat-trick on her debut

