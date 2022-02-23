London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea defeat Lille OSC in the first leg of the round of 16 fixtures in the ongoing UEFA Champions League here at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defeated Lille 2-0 as Havertz and Pulisic registered goals in the 8th and 63rd minutes of the game respectively.

Also Read | MCFC 1-0 SCEB, ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Mumbai City FC Defeat SC East Bengal, Return to Top Four.

On the other hand, Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture in the ongoing Champions League.

For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the opening minute of the game, but Villarreal managed to stage a comeback as Dani Parejo scored a goal in the 66th minute of the game.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs AUS Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Australia’s Tour of Pakistan.

Later in the day, Manchester United will be in action against Atletico Madrid while Benfica will lock horns against Ajax in the premier European competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)