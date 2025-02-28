Madrid, Feb 28 (AP) UEFA has fined Real Madrid 30,000 euros ($31,200) for unspecified discriminatory behavior apparently by fans during its recent Champions League game against Manchester City.

Madrid was also handed a suspended partial closure of the stadium on Friday.

UEFA said the Spanish club was on a two-year probation period during which 500 seats could be closed for a coming game.

It is unclear what behavior was being sanctioned by UEFA during the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Feb. 19. Madrid won 3-1 to complete a 6-3 aggregate score in their knockout round playoff. (AP)

