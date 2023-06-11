Vancouver [Canada], June 11 (ANI): Brazilian fighter Charles Oliveira defeated American fighter Beneil Dariush in the lightweight category match in UFC 289. The match was held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sunday.

Oliveira ended Dariush's eight-fight winning streak when he earned a first-round TKO victory in a potential title eliminator at 155 pounds

In Round 1, Dariush scores first with a low kick, but Oliveira lands a heavy head kick. Dariush is unfazed. Dariush slips on a head kick but is right up. The clinch up and after a long struggle, Dariush falls on top of Oliveira. Dariush lands some good punches from the top, but Oliveira isn't making it easy to land anything. Oliveira goes for a leglock, but Oliveira easily escapes and is back on top landing punches.

Oliveira eventually gets back to his feet and pushes Dariush to the fence. As they separate, Oliveira lands a head kick. Dariush is rattled. Oliveira continues to throw punches and Dariush crumples. Oliveira continues to unload and Dariush is unable to cover up after a while the referee steps in and Oliveira is the winner.

Charles Oliveira might get a title match against Islam Makhachev later this year. (ANI)

