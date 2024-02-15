Dubai, Feb 15 (PTI) UK-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed was on Thursday banned for 17-and-a-half years from all cricket for making various attempts to fix matches during the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2021.

"Rizwan Javed has received a lengthy ban from cricket for his repeated and serious attempts to corrupt professional cricketers," ICC General Manager Integrity, Alex Marshall said in an ICC statement.

"The sanction imposed should send a strong message to other corrupters trying to target cricket at any level and demonstrates that any attempt to corrupt cricket will be strongly dealt with."

Abu Dhabi T10, approved by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), was launched in 2017

Rizwan is among eight players and officials charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB in September last year.

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was also named among those charged and is currently serving a two-year ban.

The ban, which backdates to September 19, 2023, was imposed after Rizwan failed to respond to charges related to his involvement in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League.

He faced charges under various articles of the Anti-Corruption Code, including attempting to fix matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 on three separate occasions (Article 2.1.1).

He was also charged offering rewards to induce corrupt conduct (Article 2.1.3), and failing to disclose full details of approaches received to engage in corrupt conduct (Article 2.4.4).

Additionally, he was charged with failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation (Article 2.4.6).

Rizwan by failing to respond to the charges, was deemed guilty of the offences and waived his right to a hearing.

