Pune (Maharashtra)[India], July 18 (ANI): U Mumba TT is on song in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 and will look to extend their winning run to solidify the top spot when they lock horns with Goa Challengers at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Wednesday.

The franchise-based league under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

U Mumba TT has won both of their previous ties in the league, whereas Goa Challengers are placed third with one win in the last two ties. World No 18 Aruna Quadri and Lily Zhang are in brilliant form, while Indian paddlers Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale have also contributed to the franchise's victory.

"Each tie and match is important in UTT and you have to be present and take every tie as it comes. The atmosphere here is unbelievable which also motivates us to give our best in every tie and I hope to continue playing well in the upcoming ties. Goa Challengers is a really good franchise but we also have two straight that makes us really confident going into the next tie," stated Diya Chitale ahead of the tie.

On the other hand, Goa Challengers suffered a close defeat in the last tie against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis but Harmeet Desai is confident that they will bounce back in the league. Suthasini Sawettabut and Alvaro Robles will also look to bring their A-game to the table.

Harmeet commented, "We lost our last tie but we had also beaten a strong side like Dabang Delhi TTC in the opener which certainly gives us a lot of confidence that we can beat any franchise in the league. All of the players are confident ahead of our upcoming tie against U Mumba TT."

All the Season 4 ties start at 7.30 PM broadcast on Sports 18 and streamed on JioCinema.

Squads:

U Mumba TT Coaches: Anshul Garg, Francisco SantosPlayers: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang, Aruna Quadri, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover

Goa ChallengersCoaches: Elena Timina, Parag Agrawal Players: Suthasini Sawettabut, Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles, T Reeth Rishya, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Anthony Amalraj.(ANI)

