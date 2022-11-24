London [UK], November 24 (ANI): Uncapped 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's Test squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Lions in their red-ball training camp in the UAE and is currently playing in the three-day warm-up fixture against the England Test squad in Abu Dhabi, has impressed coaches with his attitude and genuine potential to be given his first call up to the senior side.

The series will kick off with the first Test in Rawalpindi on December 1 followed by the next two matches in Multan and Karachi.

If selected during the three-match Test series, the first time England are playing in Pakistan in 17 years, he will become the youngest player to play Test cricket for England Men, surpassing Yorkshire's Brian Close, who represented the three lions at 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

Rehan was England's second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in 2022, taking 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.58.

"We know he's not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad," England Men's red-ball Head Coach, Brendon McCullum, said in an official statement released by England Cricket Board.

On Saturday, England will fly to Pakistan after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub. The first Test will be held in Rawalpindi on December 1.

England Men's Test squad for Pakistan tour: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Pakistan squad for England Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood. (ANI)

