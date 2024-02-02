New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): UP Yoddhas, the GMR Group-owned franchise, are aiming for a turnaround in their campaign as they seek to return to winning ways in their reverse fixture against U Mumba in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. The two teams faced each other on the opening day of the ongoing season where the Yoddhas closely missed out on a victory 31-34. The Yoddhas are currently winless in their last eight matches and are sitting at 11th in the points table with 23 points and a score difference of -63.

The Yoddhas went down 36-27 against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match. On the other hand, U Mumba also lost their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, going down 34-50. The Mumbai franchisee will be desperate for a win tomorrow as they too have been winless in their previous eight games and are currently placed in 9th with 40 points and a score difference of -19.

The Yoddhas and the Mumbas have faced each other 11 times across the seasons of PKL. The contest has stayed neck-to-neck as both teams have defeated the other on five occasions, with one match being ended on a tie.

Speaking before the match, UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasvir Singh said, "We have to give our best to stay alive in the tournament. Winning all our remaining matches is the only way to go. Our young raiders have shown promise in the last couple of games but as a team, we need to come out stronger as we can't afford any mistakes now."

The absence of Surender Gill due to injury added heaps of pressure in the raiding department on the shoulders of Captain Pardeep Narwal, who has displayed some shades of his greatness, picking up 122 raid points in 99 successful raids, as he features in the top 10 lists of most raid points and most successful raids in the tournament. (ANI)

