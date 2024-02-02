Peter Thiel has been part of many revolutionary products that revolutionized the day-to-day life of common users. He is one of the early investors of Facebook and a co-founder of payment giants PayPal and also tech startup companies. He is now interested in the concept of allowing the use of drugs to enhance athletes' performances in sporting events. Vishnu Saravanan Secures India's First Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Sailing At the ILCA 7 World Championship.

Thiel, who made his fortune as an early investor in tech startups like PayPal and Facebook, is backing the Enhanced Games, which will actively encourage athletes to use drugs during games. The venture — aimed at aiding research into nutritional supplements and bio-hacks that push the boundaries of human performance — is the brainchild of Dr. Aron D’Souza, a lawyer by training who came into the limelight during Thiel’s lawsuit against Gawker Media. He plans to provide more details on April 17 and promote the controversial concept in Paris during the Summer Olympics, which might spark some controversy.

Further the team behind the ‘enhanced Games Project’ are looking to materialize the same in December. While the exact amount for the same is not revealed, as per Dr. Aron D’Souza an upper side of single-digit millions would be enough to fulfil the concept.

As per the statement, the project aims to allow humans to use science for the enhancement of their performances- within provided medical boundaries. Organizers are claiming that the athletes would be tested before and after the games only for extensive physical conditions, especially their heart conditions to ensure their safety. Players can use performance-enhancement steroids to up their games during the said Olympics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).