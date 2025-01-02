Hamburg, Jan 2 (AP) United States midfielder James Sands has joined Bundesliga team St. Pauli on a six-month loan from New York City FC, the teams announced..

The German club will have an option to extend the loan to keep the 24-year-old Sands through the 2025-26 season, the MLS team said.

Also Read | Will Rohit Sharma Play in IND vs AUS Sydney Test? Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Makes Massive Remark Ahead of Fifth Test in BGT 2024-25.

It will be the defensive midfielder's second spell in Europe after the New York native spent just over a year with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Sands joined Rangers on loan in January 2022 and made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow club.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Asserts Dressing Room Debates Should Stay Private Amid Reports of Rift With Indian Team, States 'Honest Words Have Been Said’ Ahead of IND vs AUS SCG Test.

He has played 13 times for the U.S. national team.

“Moving to one of the strongest European leagues is a big challenge for me and one I'm very much looking forward to,” Sands said in St. Pauli's announcement on the first day of the January transfer window.

St. Pauli earned promotion to the Bundesliga by winning the German second-division title last season. The team is in 14th place in the 18-team league.

“James Sands offers an exciting mix of athleticism and footballing ability," St. Pauli director of sport Andreas Bornemann said. “Another positive aspect is that he can be deployed both in central holding midfield and central defense.”

Before leaving for Germany, Sands extended his contract with New York City FC through Dec. 31, 2028, the MLS team said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)