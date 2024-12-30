Berlin, Dec 30 (AP) Union Berlin is bringing former club favorite Steffen Baumgart back as coach to take over from the fired Bo Svensson after its lackluster start to the Bundesliga season.

The Köpenick-based club said Monday that Baumgart, a former forward who scored 22 goals in two seasons at Union, will take charge of his first training session on Thursday, with a friendly game scheduled against Bundesliga rival Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

It's the 52-year-old Baumgart's fourth coaching job after stints in charge of Paderborn, Cologne, and second-division club Hamburger SV, where he was fired in November after the club lost hope he could lead the team to promotion.

"We decided for Steffen Baumgart because we're convinced that he's the right type of coach for us," Union's sporting director Horst Heldt said.

"His way of leading a team, developing and challenging players, was an important aspect of our decision. He also has Bundesliga experience and knows Union very well."

Heldt also knows Baumgart well after hiring him as Cologne's coach while he was sporting director there.

Baumgart's appointment is likely to be a popular one in Köpenick. Baumgart, a former forward, was voted Union's player of the year for both seasons he spent at the club after joining in 2002.

Svennson was fired on Friday after nine games without a win in all competitions.

Union next plays at Heidenheim after the winter break on January 11, before hosting Augsburg. Both opponents are behind 12th-place Union in the standings. AP

