Atlanta [US], September 27 (ANI): Team USA has managed to retain the Ryder Cup after showing a clinical performance against Europe at Whistling Straits.

The hosts US were dominant right from the very start and they managed to take a comfortable 9-3 lead after the first three sessions, reported CNN.

However, Team Europe looked like they were coming back into the contest and they entered Sunday after the contest poised at 11-5.

During the singles matches on Sunday, Collin Morikawa went on to take the decisive half point to ensure the US achieves required 14.5 points to regain the Ryder Cup.

It is the first time that US has managed to win back-to-back Ryder Cups on home soil since 1979-1983.

"It means so much, everything, wanting to make that putt, it was a great match against Viktor (Hovland)," CNN quoted Moriakawa as saying.

"I don't think he really missed too many shots. I had to earn my birdies. But to clinch this and bring the Cup back to home soil, it feels so good," he added.

In the end, Team US defeated Europe 19-9 and it is the biggest margin in Ryder Cup history.

No team since 1979 has managed to win 19 points in a single Ryder Cup. (ANI)

