London, Apr 26 (AP) American TV executive David Gandler has become the new majority shareholder at English third-tier soccer club Leyton Orient.

New York-based Gandler co-founded FuboTV in 2015 and remains chief executive of the live streaming news, entertainment and sport service.

Orient, sixth in League One and in a playoff position for promotion, said on Friday the deal has been sanctioned by the relevant governing bodies, and new parent company GSG LOFC Limited has taken 100% of Eagle Investments 2017 Limited, the club's former parent company.

Gandler will own 78.55% of the newly formed entity. There were eight minority shareholders.

“At the beginning of this process I quickly became inspired by the club's story and the fighting spirit that it has in its DNA,” Gandler told the website of the London-based club.

"Leyton Orient has recovered from, and become stronger for, the adversity it suffered a decade ago and now it is in a position where I hope I can help to maintain the upward trajectory that has been in place under Nigel's (Travis, chairman) stewardship.

“I don't intend on being too hands on with the day-to-day running of the club. Nigel, CEO Mark Devlin and his staff have done an incredible job on the business side and I have full confidence in them to keep us progressing. Our aim is to become a (second-tier) Championship club."

Gandler is set to attend Orient's last home league fixture of the season against Wycombe on Saturday. (AP)

