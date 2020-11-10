Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): Usman Qadir starred with the ball before Abdullah Shafique smashed a solid 41 as Pakistan eased to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

With this win, Pakistan have cleaned sweep the T20I series 3-0.

Chasing a paltry target of 130 runs, Pakistan got off to a decent start with Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique stitching a 30-run stand for the first wicket before Wellington Masakadza dismissed Zaman.

Haider Ali and Shafique then stitched a 40-run stand as Zimbabwe lost all hopes winning the game. Milton Shumba dismissed Haider in the 12th over which left Pakistan needing 51 from 50 balls, but any hopes of a Zimbabwe fightback were quickly squashed off by Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan chased down the target in the 16th over to have a clean sweep of the T20I series on Tuesday.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a bad start losing two wickets in the powerplay. By the end of the Powerplay, Zimbabwe had only 39 runs on board with Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine back in the dugout.

No batsmen other than Chamu Chibhabha got going for Zimbabwe. Wickets kept falling for regular intervals and the visitors reeled at 87/7 before Donald Tiripano played a much-needed cameo to help Zimbabwe score a respectable total of 129 runs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 130/2 [Abdullah Shafique 41(33), Khushdil Shah 36(15), Wellington Masakadza 1-19] beat Zimbabwe 129/9 [Chamu Chibhabha 31(28), Donald Tiripano 28(22), Usman Qadir 4-13] (ANI)

