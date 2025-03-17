Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted and greeted the owner Sanjiv Goenka, team members, and coaching staff of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise at his residence on Monday.

In the upcoming 18th edition of the cash-rich league, LSG will play its campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam under the new captaincy of explosive southpaw Rishabh Pant.

Also Read | IPL 2025: A Look at Teams With Most Titles Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Ahead of their season opener in IPL 2025, the LSG team visited Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's residence, where the full team was seen interacting with him. Later on, Yogi Adityanath felicitated the whole team, including the owner and coaching staff, with the momentous.

LSG squad for IPL 2025:

Also Read | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Batters: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni (retained), Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke.

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran (retained), Aryan Juyal.

Allrounders: Adbul Samad (spin), Mitchell Marsh (pace), Shahbaz Ahmed (spin), Yuvraj Chaudhary (spin), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (pace), Arshin Kulkarni (Pace).

Spinners: Ravi Bishnoi (retained), M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.

Fast bowlers: Mayank Yadav (retained), Mohsin Khan (retained), Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)