New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Indian hockey player Vandana Katariya, who recently called time on her international career, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after receiving a heartfelt letter from him, commending her stellar career representing Team India.

In a post on X, Vandana wrote, "It is a proud moment for me to receive a letter of appreciation from Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on my hockey career and retirement. I am overwhelmed to receive this honour. This affection and encouragement will always be an inspiration for me. Thank you Prime Minister."

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Vandana on a career filled with milestones and lauded her for elevating Indian women's hockey on the global stage.

"Congratulations to you for a wonderful career full of achievements as an excellent player of the Indian women's hockey team and best wishes for the new innings of your life. You have made a huge contribution in keeping the national flag flying high in various competitions, giving many occasions of pride to the countrymen through your game," he wrote.

He also highlighted her inspiring journey: "Your journey from a simple background to making a special identity in the hockey world through your hard work, dedication and commitment is remarkable. Becoming the player who has played the most matches in the history of Indian women's hockey is a testament to your special abilities. As a captain, your leadership skills and team spirit have been commendable and you have played an important role in taking hockey to new heights."

Modi recalled the many achievements of Vandana's career, including her hat-trick at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics against South Africa--a historic first for any Indian woman at the Games.

"While representing the country in various competitions, your enthusiasm and diversity in the game as per the requirement of the team has been appreciated. Be it winning a historic bronze medal for India in the Junior Women's World Cup or winning a gold medal in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy or gold in the FIH Women's Nations Cup, your career is full of many such successes," he wrote. "There have been countless such moments in your game which will always remain in the memory of sports lovers. Crores of hockey lovers witnessed one such moment when you scored a decisive hat-trick against South Africa in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be remembered for a long time."

"As a player, it is a big challenge to live up to the expectations of crores of sports lovers and to keep improving yourself continuously. After retirement from international hockey, when you look back at your career, you will definitely feel that you have done the work of making your family, friends and fans proud," he added.

Concluding his letter, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in Vandana's future contributions, saying, "As one of the best forward players of India, the high standards set by you are an inspiration for young players. I am confident that even after retirement, you will remain associated with the game and will strengthen Indian hockey further, benefiting our generations with your rich experience and efficient guidance. With best wishes for your happy future."

With 320 international appearances and 158 goals to her name, Vandana leaves as the most-capped player in the history of Indian women's hockey. But beyond the numbers, she leaves behind an inspiring legacy -- a tale of resilience, quiet determination, and a relentless hunger to push Indian women's hockey to even greater heights.

The 32-year-old forward, who made her senior team debut in 2009, played her last international match during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in February. Announcing her retirement, she shared the emotional weight of her decision.

"This decision wasn't easy, but I know it's the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour. But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter," Vandana said in a statement released by Hockey India.

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to everyone who played a role in her journey. "I want to thank my coaches, teammates, support staff, Hockey India, my family, and all the fans who have supported me over the years. Every cheer, every message, every word of encouragement meant the world to me."

Born in Haridwar's Roshnabad, Vandana's story began on dusty fields with a dream larger than her circumstances. Over the years, she went on to represent India in the sport's grandest arenas, including two Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020), two FIH Hockey Women's World Cups (2018, 2022), three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022), and three Asian Games (2014, 2018, 2022).

Her contributions were instrumental in India's rise in world hockey. She played a pivotal role in securing Gold medals at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (2016, 2023) and the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup (2022), Silver medals at the Asian Games 2018, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Japan 2013, and Women's Asian Champions Trophy Donghae 2018, along with Bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

Vandana was also a key member of India's Bronze medal-winning squad at the 2013 Junior World Cup, finishing as the team's top scorer and the tournament's third-highest goal scorer.

Apart from representing India in multiple global tournaments throughout her career, Vandana also featured in the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League in 2025, playing for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Among her many achievements, Vandana's Tokyo Olympics heroics will be remembered forever. Her hat-trick in a crucial 4-3 victory over South Africa helped India reach the quarterfinals and eventually finish fourth, India's best-ever performance at the Games.

Speaking about that defining moment, Vandana said, "I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo. The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life. I just wanted to give everything for my team, for my country. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage."

For her immense contributions, Vandana was honoured with some of India's most prestigious awards, including the Arjuna Award (2021) and the Padma Shri (2022). She was also recognised with Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) in 2014, Hockey India Presidents Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2021, and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2021 and 2022 and multiple other accolades, cementing her status as one of India's finest forwards. (ANI)

