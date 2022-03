Aamby Valley (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): The stage is set for the fourth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour with the first three having been won by three different players last month. Continuing with what is now becoming a welcome trend, the field is once again solid with 33 players, including six amateurs teeing off at the par 72 here at Aamby Valley Green Golf Course.

Vani Kapoor, who is back after a good run in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, will be watched closely, as is the case with Amandeep Drall, who will soon turn her focus onto the Ladies European Tour. Vani played three weeks in a row in South Africa. She had Top-20 finishes in each of them. She was 11th at Dimension Data Ladies Pro-AM, followed by T-17 at SuperSport Ladies Challenge and T-20 at Jabra Ladies Classic. Those results should give her a lot of confidence.

Amandeep Drall, who is still on the reserves list for the Saudi Ladies International, is however confirmed for the Joburg Ladies and Women's South African Open. She is hoping to get some good tournament practice before she ventures outside for the start of her 2022 campaign.

Last week's winner Hitaashee Bakshi and her sister Jahanvi will be among the front runners, as is Pranavi Urs. Amateur Sneha Singh, who won the second leg, is not playing this week.

Among others looking at some exposure outside India this summer are Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari and Pranavi Urs.

The six amateurs in the field are Smriti Bhargava, Heena Kang, Rishika Muralidhar, Jasmine Shekhar, Jia Kataria and Vidhatri Urs. (ANI)

