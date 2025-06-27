Marrakech (Morocco) Jun 27 (PTI) Indian American Varun Chopra shot a superb round of 8-under 64 to put himself in the lead at the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech in the Asian Development Tour here.

The tournament at the Al Maaden Golf club saw Chopra shoot five birdies on the front nine and four more on the second nine.

Also Read | Kusal Mendis Jumps to Second Place in List of Most Fifties by Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper-Batter Topped by Kumar Sangakkara, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025.

Chopra was one shot ahead of Mexican Santiago de la Fuente, who carded 7-under 65 that included two eagles.

Chopra started his first round on the front nine, picked up his first shot on the second hole and followed with birdies on the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets: Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16? Check Full Schedule.

On the back nine he picked up a shot on the 11th and then two more on the 13th and 14th holes before closing of the day without dropping any shots.

The pick of the players playing under the Indian flag were Aman Raj and Khalin Joshi, both of whom shot a 4-under 64 to place themselves four shots behind the leader in tied 16th place on the standings when play was suspended due to poor light.

Raj has been trying to find his rhythm since he returned from an injury a few months back and will gain confidence from this round as he made six birdies and had two bogeys.

Joshi had mixed results last week in Morocco as he shot the best round of the week at 10 under par but also had a very difficult day that took him out of contention for the title.

Much like Aman Raj Joshi had six birdies and two bogeys in his first round.

The other Indians in the field include Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Pukhraj Singh Gill, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa S and Arjun Sharma.

Gangjee, Ajeetesh and Pukhraj Singh Gill were placed in tied 24 with rounds of 3-under 69 each.

Kochhar, who was the runner up last week, also in Morocco, had a modest first day this week as he shot 1-under 71 to be placed tied 64 on a low scoring day. Arjun Sharma had a difficult start to his week and was placed at tied 92nd with 1-over while S Chikkarangappa (74) was T-104th.

Six players were tied third at 6-under 66 each. The local charge was led by Amateur Reda El Hali who shot a bogey free round of 6-under 66 to put himself in tied third two strokes behind the leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)