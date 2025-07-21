Toronto, Jul 21 (AP) Vasek Pospisil, who won a Wimbledon men's doubles title and helped Canada win the Davis Cup, will retire from tennis after playing in the Toronto tournament next week.

“Eighteen years of professional tennis. Looking forward to playing in front of you one last time in Toronto,” the 35-year-old Pospisil posted Monday on social media.

Pospisil has been an advocate for players on the tours and joined with Novak Djokovic to form the Professional Tennis Players' Association, which filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court in New York against some of the groups running the sport.

On the court, Pospisil paired with Jack Sock to earn a Wimbledon championship in 2014 and was part of the Canadian team that won the Davis Cup title in 2022. Pospisil reached career-high rankings of No. 4 in doubles and No. 25 in singles.

The hard-court Masters event in Canada awarded Pospisil a wild-card entry.

“It's never easy making a decision like this,” he said. “Tennis has been a huge part of my life, but it has become clear, both mentally and physically, that it's the right time to step away." (AP) AM

