Jakarta, Aug 6 (PTI) Veer Ahlawat missed out on a top-10 finish as he bogeyed late in the final round of the Indonesia Open 2023, here on Sunday.

After being 4-under through 15 holes, he dropped a shot on the 16th and finished with pars on 17th and 18th for a round of 68. Ahlawat finished tied-11th as Rashid Khan played a brilliant round of 7-under 64 to finish tied-19 with a total of 10-under.

Also, at 10-under was Viraj Madappa (70) while S Chikkarangappa (70) was tied-33rd and Kartik Sharma (71) was tied-40.

The veteran Scott Hend dropped a double bogey on the 18th and lost the chance of being in a play-off with the eventual winner, Nitithorn Thippong, who also had two bogeys on his back nine.

Thippong, the winner of DGC Open in India, finished at 18-under with an even par round.

Hend, who was lying tied-3rd overnight and six shots behind Thippong at the start, was 6-under through 17 but the double bogey proved very costly.

Hend finished one group ahead of Thippong, who was 20-under with seven holes to go, and dropped shots on 12th and 13th meant he was down to 18-under.

When Hend and Steve Lewton — playing in second group last — set the clubhouse target of 16-under, Lee Chieh Po and Thippong in the final group knew what they needed.

Thippong just needed a par to win Chieh Po, who was 18-under till he dropped a shot on 15th and again on 18th to fall to tied-second.

Thippong did not make a mistake and parred to win at 18-under, as Hend, Lewton and Chieh Po ended in a tie for second at 16-under.

