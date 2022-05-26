Pune, May 26 (PTI) Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Trailblazers in the third Womens T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Velocity made one change, bringing in Simran Bahadur in place of Maya Sonawane.

Trailblazers also had one change in their playing XI with S Meghna coming in for Sharmin Akter.

Trailblazers are the only team yet to open their account and will need to win big to qualify for finals.

Teams:

Trailblazers: S Mandhana (C), HK Matthews, JI Rodrigues, SIR Dunkley, S Meghana, RM Ghosh (WC), A Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad

Velocity: Shafali Verma, N Chantham, YH Bhatia†, L Wolvaardt, DB Sharma (CP), KP Navgire, S Rana, RP Yadav, KL Cross, A Khaka, SD Bahadur.

