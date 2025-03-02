Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Vidarbha exorcised the ghosts of their 2023-24 heartbreak in the most emphatic way, clinching their third Ranji Trophy title with a commanding performance against Kerala.

They fought hard to secure the crucial first-innings lead and then batted for nearly five sessions in the second innings to grind down their opponents. The victory was made even sweeter as it unfolded in front of 3,000 home fans at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, where captain Akshay Wadkar proudly lifted the trophy, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The final day started with a glimmer of hope for Kerala. When Nair fell after adding just three runs to his overnight 132, and Harsh Dubey was trapped LBW by Eden Apple Tom, it seemed another twist was in store.

The belief grew stronger when Wadkar was bowled by a delivery that stayed low, and Aditya Sarwate celebrated wildly after dismissing him. Sarwate, who had shared many key moments with Wadkar, now had three wickets and Kerala's prayers behind him.

However, Akshay Karnewar, a spinner who hadn't played a major role with the ball, stepped up with a crucial 30-run knock. He batted for a long time, taking precious minutes out of the game. By the time Darshan Nalkande smashed a half-century, Kerala's hopes had faded. At 2:20 PM, the stumps were drawn with tea approaching, and Vidarbha were officially crowned champions.

Vidarbha had been relentless throughout the season, reaching the semi-finals with the joint-most wins alongside Mumbai. Their title win was a team effort, led by Nair, scoring his fourth century of the season, and 21-year-old Malewar, contributing a vital half-century.

Their success wasn't just about individual brilliance--it was about a collective effort. Yash Rathod finished as the season's top run-scorer, Harsh Dubey set a new record for most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season, and Parth Rekhade's game-changing spell in the semi-final crushed Mumbai's dreams.

Dhruv Shorey adapted seamlessly to his new team, while Wadkar, a battle-hardened leader, guided them through last year's heartbreak to finally lift the trophy.

Vidarbha's gritty style of cricket had once again prevailed, cementing their place among India's domestic cricket powerhouses. (ANI)

