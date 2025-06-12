Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster batter Jitesh Sharma feels that the freedom given to young players has been a defining factor in the team's resurgence and overall performance in the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League, according to a release from Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

NECO Master Blaster have qualified for the semi-final of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League and are raring to go. After losing the first match, NECO Master Blaster won three matches on trot to make a comeback.

Aryan Meshram has been the standout performer for NECO Master Blaster, smashing three half-centuries and anchoring crucial wins for the side. Alongside him, R Sanjay has also made significant contributions, helping the team stay consistent with the bat.

Speaking after the team's qualification for the knockouts, Jitesh said, "When you give freedom to the talent, this is what happens. Aryan Meshram is one such example. That's why giving freedom to juniors and upcoming players is important - so that they can enjoy the game and express themselves on the field," as quoted from a release by Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

Reflecting on the team's mindset, Jitesh added, "I've told my teammates - go and enjoy on the field. If you love hitting sixes, go hit sixes from the first ball. It doesn't matter if you get out. I'm proud of my batters for the way they've responded to this approach."

However, while the batting has flourished under this fearless style of play, Jitesh acknowledged that bowling remains an area of concern.

"One thing we need to work on is our bowling. As we head into the semi-finals, it's important we tighten up in that department," he said.

With the yesterday's victory, NECO Master Blaster registered a hattrick of wins, having won three consecutive matches in the League. It was also Aryan's third fifty of the League. The NECO Master Blaster will now face Pagariya Strikers on Wednesday. (ANI)

