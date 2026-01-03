Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 (ANI): India's ODI-Test skipper Shubman Gill's return in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) has been delayed after he was forced to miss Saturday's clash against Sikkim due to food poisoning, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Gill arrived in Jaipur on Friday afternoon and was expected to feature in the fifth round match against Sikkim.

Also Read | Espanyol vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The star batter was rested after a deliberate decision made in consultation with doctors and team management, likely aiming to ensure his fitness for the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 in Vadodara, where he is expected to lead.

"Gill didn't feel well at night and was advised to rest by the doctors. He is, however, understood to be recovering well and is likely to play in the sixth round on January 6 against Goa, before linking up with the ODI squad, which is set to be announced over the weekend," a team source confirmed to ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Gill has battled injuries over the past few months.

He just played three balls into his innings in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last year and was ruled out of the Test series due to his neck injury. He did not play in the remainder of the series, with Rishabh Pant leading India in the second Test.

He then sustained a toe injury during the T20I series against South Africa last month and was eventually left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

Gill's absence didn't significantly affect Punjab. The team delivered a clinical performance to dismantle Sikkim, winning the match by 10 wickets.

Having elected to field first, Punjab's bowling attack, spearheaded by lethal Arshdeep Singh, completely overwhelmed the Sikkim lineup.

Arshdeep was the destructor-in-chief, claiming five wickets for 34 runs to bundle out Sikkim for just 75 runs in 22.2 overs. His spell ensured that no Sikkim batter could settle, with only three players reaching double figures.

Punjab's chase was a mere formality as they raced to the target in just 6.2 overs. Prabhsimran Singh led the charge with a blistering, unbeaten half-century, smashing 53* off only 26 deliveries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)