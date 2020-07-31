Eagan, Jul 31 (AP) The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19, the eighth player they've designated since training camp began.

The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

With Barr, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the COVID-19 reserve list — and defensive tackle Michael Pierce opting out of the season entirely for virus-related health reasons — the Vikings have have four expected starters already affected.

Teams around the league aren't scheduled to begin practicing on the field until Aug. 12 after an acclimation period. (AP)

