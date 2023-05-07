Burnley, May 7 (AP) Vincent Kompany signed a new five-year contract with Burnley on Sunday, tying him to the recently promoted club until at least 2028.

Kompany, a Manchester City great as a player, has just led Burnley back into the Premier League in his first season as manager at Turf Moor.

The former Belgium defender has been linked with vacancies at both Chelsea and Tottenham but said it “feels right” to stay on at Burnley.

“Together with the fans," Kompany said, "we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step.” (AP)

