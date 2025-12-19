New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini will be part of the Delhi Senior Men's team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2025-26 domestic season, with all four confirming their availability for the tournament.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed captain of the Delhi side, marking his return to a leadership role in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead a squad that features a strong mix of international experience and young talent as Delhi aim for a strong campaign in India's premier 50-over domestic competition.

Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain of the team, underlining the selectors' faith in the young batter's growing maturity and leadership qualities.

Senior pacers Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini add experience and depth to Delhi's bowling attack, while the presence of Virat Kohli significantly strengthens the batting line-up and brings invaluable leadership to the dressing room.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana will join the squad once he becomes available. Right now, he is with India's T20I squad, which is competing against South Africa.

With several senior India players in the mix, Delhi are set to field one of their strongest squads in recent years for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they look to make a deep run in the 2025-26 season.

Delhi's squad for the first two matches: Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh, Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat. (ANI)

