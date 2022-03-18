New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): India star batter Virat Kohli on Friday shared his greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to his Twitter, Virat wrote, "May the spirit of this festival fill our lives with happiness and peace. Happy Holi to all."

Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman wished love and prosperity to everyone.

"May the colours of Holi spread peace, happiness, love and prosperity all around. Wishing you a blessed and #HappyHoli," tweeted Laxman.

"A very Happy Holi to all my friends. Stay colourful, stay happy," tweeted former India batter Irfan Pathan in Hindi.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

