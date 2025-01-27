New Delhi [India], January 27: Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is set to train with the Delhi team on Tuesday ahead of what could be his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012, according to ESPNcricinfo. Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Virat will join the Delhi squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, beginning on January 30, ESPNcricinfo report confirmed. Virat's participation in the domestic circuit comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adopted a firmer stance on the participation of Indian international stars in domestic cricket. Virat Kohli Shows Heartwarming Gesture As He Gifts Gloves to Fan After Practice Session at Alibaug, Video Goes Viral.

Over the past few days, photos and videos of Virat working with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar have surfaced on social media. The final round of Ranji Trophy matches will conclude on February 2, just four days before India begins their three-match bilateral ODI series against England in Nagpur. Virat has accumulated 11,479 runs in 155 First-Class matches, with an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 55.96.

In addition to Virat, experienced wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been included in Karnataka's squad for their crucial Ranji Trophy fixture against table-toppers Haryana in Bengaluru.

The 32-year-old was named in the squad subject to fitness, but according to ESPNcricinfo, KL Rahul has been cleared by the BCCI medical panel. An elbow niggle had kept him out of their previous match against Punjab. Rahul's return to domestic cricket means Karnataka will head into the game with a full-strength squad. Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, who traveled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have also been included in the squad. Virat Kohli Signs Autograph for Fan During Practice Session Ahead of His Return to Domestic Cricket in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

If Rahul is included in the playing XI, the match against Haryana will mark his first Ranji Trophy appearance in almost five years. His last match was in the 2019-20 semi-final against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Young batter Riyan Parag has also been declared fit for the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches after recovering from a shoulder injury. He will captain Assam in their final league fixture against Saurashtra in Rajkot, Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)