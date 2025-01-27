Virat Kohli has always known to be a cricketer who has prioritized his fans very much. Virat is all set to play Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for Delhi against Railways starting from January 30. Ahead of that he was practicing at his home in Alibaug when a fan met him and clicked pictures with him. Virat also showed him a heartwarming gesture as he gifted him his gloves. Fans loved his down to earth attitude for his fans and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Seeks Help From Former India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match.

Virat Kohli Shows Heartwarming Gesture As He Gifts Gloves to Fan

