Dubai, Feb 19 (PTI) Virat Kohli will return to his run-scoring ways in the Champions Trophy and lead the team's batting this year along with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, reckons former India player Robin Uthappa.

The 36-year-old Kohli's recent struggles in Test cricket have led to discussions about his career, but he has no plans to retire and aims to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Virat will score heavily this year and I think he's going to start doing that from here. I think Virat is there and thereabouts. He will be among runs very, very soon," Uthappa, who has played with Kohli for India and RCB, told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"I mean the standard of runs that we are used to seeing Virat score. So, I think it's just a matter of time." he observed.

Kohli has been facing criticism for his form in Test cricket of late, and barring a hundred in the series opener in Perth, he has struggled to get going in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, mostly getting out to balls outside the off-stump.

Title contenders India begin their Champions Trophy campaign with a match against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

"I think (Mohammed) Shami will be raring to go. He's been out of action for a while and he's just come back into playing. Arshdeep (Singh) will be raring to go as well. He'll have some memories that he'll want to change here from the last time he played against Pakistan at this venue," Uthappa pointed out.

Arshdeep found himself at the receiving end of hate-filled tweets from a section of fans after Pakistan's narrow win over India in the Asia Cup Super Four match at this venue in 2022.

Asked about India's chances in the tournament, Uthappa sounded optimistic.

"Oh, very good. I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together.

"So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home."

India may be one of the favourites, but Uthappa said they will have their task cut out in their opener against Bangladesh.

On India's lung opener, he said: "I don't think it will be a cakewalk. I think respect will be given where it's due. However, not a lot of one-day cricket has been played in the recent past here in Dubai. So, I think tomorrow's game will be a lot about gathering a lot of information.

"India is playing all the league matches here. So, gathering as much information as possible, how will the wicket play out, what the conditions will be like, is it better to chase or bat first?

"So, I think tomorrow, they'll come open-minded to gather a lot of information and yet play good cricket and take a win home."

While India begin their campaign against Bangladesh, the spotlight is on their face-of against traditional rivals India on March 23.

"I think Pakistan is a very unpredictable side and I think it's how they turn up on that particular day. They certainly have potential, but I don't think they have more potential than the Indian cricket team.

"I think the potential that we possess as a team individually and as a group is tremendous. Despite the fact that we don't have our superstar Jaspreet Bumrah, I still think we have enough in our repertoire to be able to beat Pakistan."

Uthappa was full of praise for the likes of Gill, Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

"I think Shubman again is in some superb form and I also think someone who is in good form is Shreyas Iyer. So, I think the two of them will play a vital role in taking India forward in this tournament.

"I think Hardik, Jadeja and Axar's roles are equally important and I think they've been fulfilling that role very well. They make a formidable all-rounder lineup and I think they as well will go out there and do their best," Uthappa added.

To conclude the chat, he said Arshdeep could be India's "trump card" in the tournament.

"I believe so. I think India will clinch this one."

