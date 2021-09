New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team midfielder Simranjeet Singh was part of the successful Olympic campaign in Tokyo where he played an instrumental role in the Bronze medal match against Germany. He scored twice in the thrilling encounter and introspecting on his performance, Simranjeet said he is fortunate to have earned the opportunity to represent India at the greatest sporting event in the world.

"I feel very fortunate, honestly. It was a great experience I had in Tokyo and my aim was to execute the role I was given to perfection. Now, I am waiting to return to the camp and analyse our performance in detail and understand the areas I can further work on and improve," he stated in a HI release.

Also Read | IPL 2021: MI Coach Shane Bond Believes Conceding Runs in Death Overs Is Not the Problem.

Simranjeet was part of the India Colts team that successfully lifted the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in Lucknow back in 2016. Ever since then, his career has been on an upward climb. "That victory in Lucknow truly changed our lives for good. It really was the stepping stone for many of us and the journey so far has been fantastic. From here on, my aim is only to get better and be part of India's upcoming campaigns at the FIH Hockey Pro League, Asian Games and so on. There is still a lot that I feel I can improve upon," he added.

With the forthcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar starting November 24, Simranjeet said, "It is great that the best junior players from across the globe will get to experience the world-class facilities in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | SRH vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 37.

"We have played in many venues across the world but playing in Odisha is always special because of the facilities there, the Odisha State Government's hospitality and the fans. I am really happy that hockey festivities are returning to India after nearly two years of no action in the country due to Covid. I hope all the players enjoy the tournament and wish them good luck," he signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)