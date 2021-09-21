Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 21 (ANI): Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) President Vaibhav Gehlot and Secretary Mahendra Sharma on Tuesday thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allotting two international matches to Jaipur.

Jaipur will host two international matches in the upcoming season. The first will be a T20I game against New Zealand on November 17 while the second will be an ODI match against West Indies on February 9 next year.

Also Read | Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar And Others Hit Out at England, New Zealand for Cancelling Tours to Pakistan.

"Jaipur will host two matches, first is a T20I against New Zealand on November 17 this year and the next is an ODI against West Indies slated to go ahead on February 9. We last hosted a game in 2013, we have gotten two matches now, I want to thank Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah. Whatever BCCI requires of us, we will try to do that. We will follow guidelines that BCCI issues regarding allowing crowds," Sharma told ANI.

RCA President Gehlot thanked the Indian board for giving the state body a chance to host international matches after a gap of seven long years.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Taliban Reportedly Bans Second Phase of Tournament in Afghanistan Due to Portrayal of 'Anti-Islamic Content'.

"The preparation will be good, I want to thank Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah for giving us this opportunity, I am thankful that they have shown faith in our ability and I am sure we will host good quality matches," Gehlot told reporters.

Jaipur last hosted an international game in October 2013 between India and Australia. In that game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries as the Men in Blue chased down 360 runs inside 44 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The BCCI had passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.

The India-New Zealand series will get underway with the opening T20I in Jaipur on November 17, followed by games in Ranchi and Kolkata on November 19 and 21.

The two Test matches will be played in Kanpur (November 25 to 29) and Mumbai (December 3 to 7). The India-West Indies series will kickstart with the ODIs and the opening game will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6. The second and third games will be played on February 9 and 12 in Jaipur and Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)