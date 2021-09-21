Cricket lovers in Afghanistan, especially the ones who love the Indian Premier League, will not be able to watch the live-action of the second phase of this tournament as it has reportedly been banned in the country for the portrayal of 'Anti-Islamic content' during the matches. This development was announced on Twitter by M Ibrahim Momand, who is the former media manager of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The reasons why such a decision was taken by the Taliban is, according to him, due to 'girls dancing and the attendance of bared hair women.' IPL 2021: Virat Kohli and Mike Hesson Address RCB Team After Terrible Defeat Against KKR, Urge Side To Perform Better Against CSK (Watch Video)

See his tweet here:

Afghanistan national 📻 📺 will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendence of barred hair women in the 🏟️ by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/dmPZ3rrKn6 — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) September 19, 2021

Recently, Naseeb Ullah Haqqani was named as the new CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and this development seems after his appointment. The Taliban, who professed to be 'cricket lovers' earlier made it clear that it would not support women's cricket in Afghanistan. The second leg of the Indian Premier League has already started off with a bang with Chennai Super Kings outsmarting defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match. Earlier on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders embarrassed Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in a one-sided match.

