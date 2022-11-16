Mohali, Nov 16 (PTI) Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.

Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

Also Read | Ghana Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team GHA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle. PTI KHS

Also Read | Albania vs Italy, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ALB vs ITA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)