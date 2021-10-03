Watford [UK], October 3 (ANI): Watford FC on Sunday announced that Xisco Munoz has left his post as the club's Head Coach.

This decision by Watford's board came after their defeat against Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League match. Diego Llorente's first-half strike earned Leeds United their first win of the season as they edged past Watford 1-0 at Elland Road.

"The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said in a statement.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football," the statement added.

Notably, Xisco has managed Watford for just seven games into this Premier League season. He was with the club for ten months.

Watford also informed that no further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach. (ANI)

