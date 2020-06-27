Southampton, Jun 27 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root said West Indies boosts of a "formidable" bowling attack and his team will have to be well-prepared to face it during next month's three-Test series beginning on July 8.

England had suffered a 1-2 loss against the West Indies in their away series last year and the visitors will be rely on their potent pace unit to retain the Wisden Trophy when the opening Test gets underway at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

"We are very aware of the skill West Indies have and what they will bring to this series," Root told BBC Sport.

"One thing that stood out was how formidable their bowling attack can be. It is really important we prepare well and we are ready for all of that."

Talking about his rival skipper Jason Holder, who had hit a double hundred in the second Test to emerge as the leading run-scorer in 2019, Root said: "Jase is one of the most well-respected guys in international cricket.

"He took the job at a young age and we are starting to see him at the peak of his career. He comes across as a very good bloke. I am looking forward to chatting to him from a social distance."

Root might miss the opening Test against West Indies if it coincides with the impending birth of his second child.

The three-Test series will mark the return of international cricket following a coronavirus hiatus.

