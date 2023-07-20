Port of Spain (Trinidad), Jul 20 (PTI) West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second and final Test, here on Thursday.

For India, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar will be making his Test debut in place of injured Shardul Thakur.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Complete 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023.

"Shardul has pulled up a niggle — a groin issue, it brings Mukesh on for a debut," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

Kirk McKenzie will make his debut for West Indies, replacing Raymon Reifer.

Also Read | Zim Afro T10 2023 Free Live Streaming Online, Bulawayo Braves vs Harare Hurricanes on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of BUB vs HAH Cricket Match on Sports 18.

India have an unassailable lead of 1-0 having won the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)