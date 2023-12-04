St John's [Antigua], December 4 (ANI): West Indies batter and skipper Shai Hope completed 5,000 runs in ODIs on Sunday night.

Hope achieved this milestone in the first ODI against England at Antigua.

Hope was sensational in the match, scoring his 16th ODI century. He scored 109* in 83 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 131.32.

Now in 119 ODI and 114 innings, Hope has scored 5,049 runs at an average of 51.52 and a strike rate of 77.58. He has 16 centuries and 24 fifties in 114 innings, with the best score of 170.

He is the third-fastest player to reach the 5,000-run mark in ODIs, joining the legends Viv Richards (West Indies) and Virat Kohli (India), who did so in 114 innings. The fastest batter to reach the 5,000 run mark in ODIs is Pakistan's Babar Azam, who did so in 97 innings, followed by South Africa's Hashim Amla (101 innings).

Hope is in amazing form in ODIs this year, scoring 741 runs at an average of 74.10 in 15 ODIs, with the best score of 132. He has scored three centuries and three fifties this year.

Coming to the match, England opted to bat first and scored 325 runs. Openers Phil Salt (45 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Will Jacks (26 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) put on 77 for the opening wicket within nine overs.

But some tight bowling did not allow Zak Crawley (48 in 63 balls, with five fours), Ben Duckett (20 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Jos Buttler (3) to go big. England was 191/5 at one point.

Harry Brook counterattacked bowlers despite the fall of wickets at the other end, scoring 71 in 72 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Later, a 66-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Sam Curran (38 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Carse (31* in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took England beyond the 300-run mark.

Gudakesh Motie (2/49), Oshane Thomas (2/57) and Romario Shepherd (2/77) were the pick of the bowlers as the visitors were dismissed for 325 on the final delivery of their innings.

England still would have fancied their chances of defending the total, but a 104-run stand between openers Alick Athanaze (66 in 65 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Brandon King (35 in 44 balls, with four boundaries and a six) spelt trouble for English bowlers.

The 2019 World Cup champions did not count on an inspired Hope smashing seven sixes during a quickfire innings of 109* that turned the momentum of the match towards the hosts. Hope's innings came from just 83 deliveries and some lofty late hitting from Romario Shepherd (49 off 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) ensured the West Indies claimed the victory much to the delight of the raucous Antiguan crowd.

Spinner Rehan Ahmed (2/40) and pacer Gus Atkinson (2/63) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

Hope was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0. (ANI)

