Sharjah [UAE], June 10 (ANI): West Indies cricket team dominated the three-match ODI series in Sharjah with the visitors also winning the last match on Saturday.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said they collapsed in the middle overs.

Also Read | List of Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests: Check Top 10 Record Targets Achieved by Teams.

"There was a chance today even after I got out. We collapsed in the middle overs. The run-outs were bad, you would have seen my reaction on camera. But we are working hard."

The captain also appreciated his players. "Aayan is very talented, and so is Karthik. A few players' talents are coming to the forefront, not everyone but a few. We are practising well, hopefully, this preparation will help us in Zimbabwe. Thanks to the crowds, keep supporting us. Sorry, we couldn't get the result."

Also Read | Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live TV Telecast of Roland Garros Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

Alick Athanaze's joint fastest half-century in a debut ODI match and Kevin Sinclair's four-wicket haul provided West Indies a 3-0 clean sweep against UAE.

Batting first, UAE's first wicket fell early as Lovepreet Bajwa was dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 2.2 overs. Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem's partnership helped UAE to reach 87/2 and the team scored 184 runs.

Muhammad Waseem scored 42 off 34 balls and Vriitya Aravind smashed 70 off 75 balls. For West Indies, Kevin Sinclair was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters by conceding 24 runs with an economy of 3.35.

In response, Caribbean batter Athanaze smashed the fastest half-century in a debut ODI match and scored 65 off 45 balls. West Indians comfortably achieved the small target in 35.1 overs.

In the first ODI match, West Indies won by seven wickets. Despite the efforts from Al Naseer's 57 off 53, UAE failed to save the second one-day game as well. They lost the match by 78 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)