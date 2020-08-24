Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 24 (ANI): After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that his team has 'earned' the trophy and acknowledged the club's 'sensational' development in the last ten months.

"I'm proud of the team. The development over the last ten months has just been sensational. I haven't given the team a curfew. We should celebrate properly, we've earned it. A big thank you to the whole team. There are so many people who've helped, it belongs to all of them," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Pulls Luke Wright's Leg Over England All-Rounder’s 'Awkward Handshake' While Receiving Blender as Man of the Match Award in Dhaka Premier League 2013 (See Pic).

"The team resolutely went down this path today. We saw Paris have a lot of quality upfront but we defended bravely from the front. I think we deserved to win especially because of the second half. We have players that are determined to win and that's what you need as a coach," he added.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final here on Monday.

Also Read | PSG Fans Riot in Streets of Paris After Club’s Champions League Final Loss to Bayern Munich in Lisbon (See Photos and Videos).

Winning the Champions League title means Bayern Munich have become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history.

Moreover, with their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)