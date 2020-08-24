Paris Saint Germain’s sensational run in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 ended in heartbreak as the Parisians were defeated in the finals by Bayern Munich on Sunday. This was the first time in their 50-year history, that PSG had reached the finals of club football’s biggest competition, but fell short on the final hurdle. Following that defeat, emotions erupted in the French capital as fans rioted on the street. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final Goal Video Highlights.

PSG reached the finals of Champions League for their first time and thousands of fans gathered near Paris’ famous Champs-Elysees to celebrate the historic occasions. Several Parisian’s faithful crowded the streets despite the pandemic and were seen cheering for their team as they prepared to take on the German giants in a historic clash, both for the city and the club. Bayern Munich Create Champions League History After 1-0 Win Over PSG in Lisbon.

Paris Before UCL Final

Meanwhile in Paris this afternoon. 👏 pic.twitter.com/eipupVleyr — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 23, 2020

However, jubilation turned to despair and things soon went sour as Paris Saint Germain were beaten in the summit clash by Bayern Munich, courtesy of a goal by PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman. Following that disappointing loss, images of burned out and trashed vehicles near Champs-Elysees emerged on social media as PSG fans let out their anger.

Paris After UCL Final

Some hooliganism & vandalism now occurring in pockets across Paris as PSG fans don’t know where to turn. pic.twitter.com/RgyDDlzN1l — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 23, 2020

Paris Burning

The scenes in Paris following the Champions League final 😳 pic.twitter.com/BlrMzPN5Nl — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2020

Riots in Paris

Arco do Triunfo, Paris. Eu não consigo entender minimamente o motivo disso tudo. O clube fez uma boa campanha e um papel digno contra um rival superior. Nem sei contra quem vai destinada a revolta pic.twitter.com/Z0FF49bVED — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 23, 2020

In their first-ever final, The French capital side put on an encouraging display as they showed signs of promise with Bayern Munich being bailed out on a couple of occasions by their goalkeeper. Manuel Neuer pulled a brilliant double save off Neymar Jr to keep the scores level in the opening minutes of the game.

It was then Kylian Mbappe who missed a sitter to put PSG ahead in the game at the end of the first half before Kingsley Coman scored the winner for the Bavarians. This was Bayern Munich’s sixth Champions League crown, only AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13) have won the competition on more occasions.

