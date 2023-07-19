Somerset [UK], July 19 (ANI): With yet another outstanding knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt of 129, England defeated Australia by 69 runs (DLS method) in the third and final ODI match of the series at Taunton in Somerset.

The victory on Tuesday allowed England to clinch the ODI component of the series 2-1, but Australia still retained the Ashes as the multi-format series ended tied at 8-8 following the seven matches. However, After retaining the series, Australia will keep the trophy.

After the match, both captains expressed their thoughts on the thrilling series.

"There's a few different feelings. For me at the moment, I think (I feel) pride...we came over here to do a job and we didn't quite do it but we've got the trophy back in our grasp, which is job number one done," Australian captain Alyssa Healy said as quoted by ICC.

"We couldn't quite get ourselves up over the line in the white-ball stuff, but overall, I think really proud of the way that the series has unfolded. I think it's been an amazing spectacle for cricket in general and it's been really cool to be a part of. I sit here slightly excited and then slightly disappointed at the same time," she further said.

England counterpart Heather Knight was arguably more buoyant than Healy after the series, with the hosts showing they have closed the considerable gap on the reigning ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions with an impressive display during the white-ball components of the tour.

"We've had a lot of hurt against this side and it's quite nice to not be doing a down-in-the-dumps interview at the back end of an Ashes series," England skipper Heather Knight said as per ICC.

"The Ashes was gone the other day and this disappointment all came out then ... I'm just happy and really proud of the team. I think two series wins against the world champions in both formats is brilliant. If you told me that at six-nil down I certainly would have bitten your hand off," she added.

It was star all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt that once again shone brightest for England during the Ashes, with the 30-year-old scoring more runs than any other player (404) over the course of the series and chipping in with five wickets with her more than handy medium pace.

Sciver-Brunt's stylish knock of 129 helped England prevail in the most lop-sided contest of the series on Tuesday and the England all-rounder was deservedly named Player of the Match for her innings and Player of the Series for her side.

Australian counterpart Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged the combined Player of the Series for her 208 runs and 23 wickets and the 26-year-old took home the Peden-Archdale Medal as a result. (ANI)

