New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Pravin Amre said that his team has shown a lot of character after DC suffered defeats in their first five games.

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

Also Read | All India Football Federation Marks Legendary Footballer’s PK Banerjee’s Birthday As ‘AIFF Grassroots Day’.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre in a pre-match press conference said, "We've shown a lot of character after our first five games. Defending a small total against Gujarat Titans at their home ground and the way we played against RCB gave us a lot of confidence. We know that we have the potential and we'll look to execute a strategy which will work for us in the next game."

DC has delivered inconsistently but has shown flashes of brilliance as of late. With opener and skipper David Warner (330 runs) searching for some runs in the last few matches, a 14-ball knock of 22 gave indications that Warner of the old could be back. Mitchell Marsh (125 runs) and Phil Salt (168 runs) have put up an exhibition of power-hitting in the last few matches, with Salt's 45-ball 87 being a highlight against RCB.

Also Read | IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammad Hussamuddin Wins Bronze Medal After Giving Walkover in Semifinals.

When asked about the aspect the team needs to improve upon, Amre said, "We have lost a wicket in the first over in six matches this season. This has been a concern for us. And we are focussing on improving in that area. We have done well in the powerplay overs in a few games and we'll look to replicate those performances."

After his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Phil Salt has become one of the crucial players in the Delhi Capitals set-up in the closing stage of the IPL 2023.

The Assistant Coach also heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, "Salt has made an immense contribution this season. He plays a fearless brand of cricket. He has adapted to Indian wickets well. He is the only DC batter to receive a Player of the Match Award this season." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)