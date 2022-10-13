London [UK], October 12 (ANI): All-rounders Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone are likely to make Test debut as they received a call-up for the 15-member squad for three-match Test series against Pakistan starting in December.

As per a statement from ECB, Surrey all-rounder Jacks has been called up to the Test squad for the first time after an impressive summer saw him play an integral part with bat and off-spin, helping Surrey win the County Championship Division One title.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be looking to make his Test debut, having been called up to a Test squad for the first time since England's tour of New Zealand in the spring of 2018.

Lancashire opening batter Keaton Jennings returns to the Test squad for the first time since February 2019 after a stellar summer with the red rose county, where he was the top run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, scoring 1233 runs at an average of 72.52 with five centuries.

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett could be in line to return to Test cricket for the first time since November 2016 after impressing in the County Championship and the England Lions across the summer.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood, who is currently playing in Australia in England's campaign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, returns to the Test squad for the first time since March, and Surrey quick Jamie Overton is included after making his Test debut earlier in the summer against New Zealand at Headingley.

Nottinghamshire seam bowler Stuart Broad was not considered for selection, with his partner expecting their first child towards the end of November.

Commenting on the selected squad, ECB Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, said: "We are looking forward to touring Pakistan as a Test team for the first time since 2005. It will be a historical tour and a compelling series against a good side.

"The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series."

"I wish the players every success, especially those new to the squad and those returning after a period of time away," he concluded.

England recently concluded a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan only this month, which they won by 4-3.

The first Test will be played from December 1-5 at Rawalpindi, followed by the second at Multan from December 9-13. The final Test will be played from December 17-21 at Karachi.

England squad for tour of Pakistan: Ben Stokes (Durham) (captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)Ben Foakes (Surrey), Will Jacks (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset)Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham). (ANI)

