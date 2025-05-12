New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The famed members of the 'Fab Four', Steve Smith and Kane Williamson, paid a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli, who bid adieu to Test cricket with a heartfelt note.

Virat's contemporary and the former Blackcaps skipper Williamson congratulated the Indian batting mainstay and sang a verse for his impact that goes far beyond numbers.

Also Read | Vivek Oberoi on Retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Legacies Forged in Fire and Grace.

"Congratulations brother, @virat.kohli. What a journey. The numbers are there for everyone to see, but your impact has gone far beyond that. You'll be remembered for pushing the boundaries of the game. That drive and hunger has been an inspiration to all of us," he wrote on Instagram.

The former Indian skipper has squared off against Williamson since their Under-19 days. Williamson credited the Indian batting icon for expressing his authentic self and wished him the best for his new chapter.

Also Read | IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

"A pleasure to share the field from the U19 days and right through 14 years of test cricket. Gosh, where has all that time gone. It's a credit to you that you expressed your authentic self right from the start through to the end. Respect bro, all the best with the new chapter," he concluded.

Smith, on the other hand, had a simple congratulatory message for one of his fiercest competitors and wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations Virat Kohli on an incredible Test career."

Virat has been the backbone of the Indian Test setup for the last 14 years, with his impregnable stance and rollicking performances. His departure has left India short of an experienced and robust figure who willingly absorbed the pressure that the opposition threw at them.

In a journey that redefined the demands of the game, Virat's unparalleled contributions saw him rack up 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties and finish as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)