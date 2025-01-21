New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Chandigarh's Swarit Patel, seeded in the 9 to 16 category pulled off an upset victory over second seed Harshal Rana from Haryana, winning a tough four-game match to advance to the Boys U-15 semi-finals in the four-star Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open on Tuesday. Patel won 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 to set up a clash with Karnataka's Shreshet Iyer, seeded third.

In a gruelling men's quarter-final match that went the distance, Suraj Chand continued his good form to get the better of Mohit Bhatt 11-6, 9-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-6. Suraj, who trains at the Jindal Squash Academy, Vashind and recently represented India at the Asian and World Team Championships, had accounted for current U-19 National champ Ayaan Vaziralli in the previous round.

In women's action, Sunita Patel seeded 5/8 got the better of Janet Vishi (3/4) 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 13-11 to enter the last four. (ANI)

