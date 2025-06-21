Mumbai, June 21: Putting up a dominating show, Indian women wrestlers won the team title at the Under-23 Asian Championship by winning a medal in each of the 10 categories, including four gold and five silver, here. Priyanshi Prajapat (50kg), Reena (55kg), Shrishti (68kg) and Priya (76kg) sealed the top-podium places. Five more India women wresters made the gold-medal bouts but settled for runner-up finishes. WFI Hands Temporary Suspension to 30 Overage Wrestlers, Bars Them From Junior Competitions.

Neha Sharma (57kg), Tanvi (59kg), Pragati (62kg), Siksha (65kg), and Jyoti Berwal (72kg) won silver medals while Hinaben Khalifa (53kg) won the bronze on Friday. In Greco-Roman style, Sumit bagged the gold in the 63kg category while Nitesh (97kg) and Ankit Gulia (72kg) won bronze medals.

In the men's freestyle events, Vicky won the gold in 97kg category while Nikhil (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chandermohan (79kg) and Sachin (92kg) will also fight for gold later on Saturday. Sagar Jaglan (86kg) will clash in the bronze-medal play-off while Jaspooran Singh (125kg) will also be in medal contention in his weight class.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)