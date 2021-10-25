Wolfsburg, Oct 25 (AP) Wolfsburg fired coach Mark van Bommel after just 13 games in charge to make him the first Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season.

The former Netherlands midfielder won his first four league games in charge as Wolfsburg briefly led the league but leaves with the team on an eight-game winless run following a 2-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Wolfsburg chief executive Jörg Schmadtke said the management wasn't convinced van Bommel was the right coach “to get out of this difficult sporting situation and to bring about a turnaround as soon as possible.”

Van Bommel said the firing came as a shock.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of AFG vs SCO, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men's Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

“I am surprised and disappointed by the decision because I am convinced that we would have managed together to get back on the path to success," he said in comments released by the club.

“I wish the team soon manages to get things turned around.”

Wolfsburg is ninth in the Bundesliga and was eliminated in the first round of the German Cup in August. The club sits last in Champions League Group G after a 3-1 loss to Salzburg on Wednesday.

Van Bommel arrived in the off-season after Oliver Glasner left Wolfsburg to move to Eintracht Frankfurt. It was his second head coaching job following a 17-month stint with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands in 2018 and 2019. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)