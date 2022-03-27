Christchurch, March 27: After facing a three-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday and getting knocked out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, India captain Mithali Raj said it will take time for the team to settle their emotions.

The fifties from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj took India to 274/7 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. While Proteas pulled it back in the final two overs with the wickets of Richa Ghosh and Kaur to restrict India to 274/7. India Fail To Qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals With Nervy Three-Wicket Defeat Against South Africa.

"I personally think the girls have given it all knowing the importance of today's game. It was a good game from both the sides, good for the sport but it ends our campaign but I'm very proud of our comeback into the tournament after a few losses. Our bowlers have been really good apart from a couple of games. I felt the score was a good total, coming from the fact that we have defended similar scores in the past," said captain Mithali Raj in a post-match presentation.

The two batters Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall brought up their 100-run partnership in the 21st over as South Africa looked to chase the total. In the final and the most thrilling over Proteas defeated India with three-wicket and Mignon du Preez went back unbeaten.

"Jhulan's experience would have added a lot but it was a good opportunity for the other bowlers. Everything does come to an end, it will take some time to settle the emotions but that's what sport is... Thanks to everybody who's turned out for every game of India. It was great to have all of you cheering for the girls. I hope you continue to support women's cricket, the Indian Women's team in the coming years," said India captain.

With the win, South Africa ended India's run of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and set up their semi-final clash against unbeaten Australia.

